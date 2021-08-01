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Feb. 13 forever shaped centers of student life on Michigan State University’s campus.
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The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has approved the release of a report on the termination of former Broad College of Business dean Sanjay Gupta.
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We now know more details about several donations worth tens of millions of dollars given to Michigan State University’s athletics program. That’s after the Detroit Free Press won a lawsuit against the school to release records of donor agreements that were related to football coach Mel Tucker’s $95 million 10-year contract.
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Michigan State University’s Teacher Preparation Program will soon take four years to complete instead of five. The aim is to make the program more efficient and affordable.
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The Michigan State University Spartans ended their 2022 football season with a loss against Penn State. WKAR’s Sophia Saliby spoke with Current Sports Host Al Martin to discuss what went wrong, and the slim chance of making a bowl game.
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The police investigation into the melee between Michigan State University and University of Michigan football players in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
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Michigan State University will use a $500,000 federal grant to study ways to design a nationwide electric vehicle charging station network.
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The MSU STRIDE center helps people with disabilities in their career and life transitions.
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Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. has sent the state of Michigan certification that the school has satisfied Title IX reporting requirements.
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Michigan State University has acquired a fleet of 40 new electric vehicles. The new fleet is part of a transition toward greener transportation at the campus.