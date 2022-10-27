MSU opens center to help people with disabilities in life and careers

MSU is opening a new center Friday, Oct. 28, intended to help people with disabilities in their career and life transitions, including those with criminal backgrounds and from underserved communities.

The MSU Center for Services, Training and Research for Independence and Desired Employment, or STRIDE, is co-directed by associate professors Marisa Fisher and Connie Sung.

Courtesy Marisa Fisher, associate professor and co-director of the MSU STRIDE Center

Courtesy Connie Sung, associate professor and co-director of the MSU STRIDE Center.

Sung says the center helps people with all types of disabilities including physical, mental, neurological, intellectual and developmental.

“We are trying to build a service that is holistic,” Sung said. “Looking at the person as a whole, their interest, their preference, their abilities, the support system that they have in place.”

That help includes developing social skills in the workplace and navigating public transportation.

The center's focuses are three-fold: providing services, training, and research, Fisher said.

“Obviously being faculty at MSU, everything we do we want to be supported by research,” Fisher said. “The services that we’re providing we want to make sure that they are evidence-based.

Fisher is hopeful that one day the center will be able to help people across the world.

Those interested in learning more about STRIDE are invited to join its open house Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The center is located at 2875 Eyde Pkwy, off Hagadorn Rd near the east side of MSU’s campus.

RSVPs are encouraged.