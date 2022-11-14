© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Michigan tunnel melee now in hands of prosecutor for review

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 14, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) escapes Michigan State safety Angelo Grose (15)cornerback Ameer Speed (6) and linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Paul Sancya
/
AP
The two Michigan teams met in Ann Arbor on October 29, 2022.

The police investigation into the melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

University of Michigan Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton made the announcement Saturday night, two weeks after multiple members of Michigan State’s football team roughed up two Michigan players.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has said he expects the suspended Spartans to be criminally charged.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players for their role in the melee, and they sat out a second game Saturday in a 27-21 win over Rutgers.

