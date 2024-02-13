The MSU Union reopened months after shooting, but support from Spartans came immediately

Feb. 13 forever shaped centers of student life on Michigan State University’s campus.

Berkey Hall and the MSU Union remained closed for months after the tragedy to give Spartans time to mourn those lost, but the outpouring of love and support to the campus was immediate.

In the days after the shooting, people mailed hundreds of letters addressed to the Union. Director of the Union and the Alumni Memorial Chapel Cathy Fitzpatrick says one that stood out to her was a love letter to the Union written by a 2018 alumna.

I remember first hearing of the Union when my sister was a student at MSU. There was a happiness in her voice when she spoke of it. When it was finally my turn to be a Spartan, the Union quickly became my home. From the moment I first stepped into the building, I knew this place is special. Excerpt from "A Love Letter to the MSU Union" written by Kiley Novak, Class of 2018

It took a few days for Fitzpatrick and her team to be allowed back into the building after the night of Feb. 13. When they were able to return, the cards and flowers started showing up.

"They just kept coming, and they just didn't stop," Fitzpatrick said.

Up until early March, something would arrive in the mail every day, which Fitzpatrick remembers as being overwhelming.

"There was a deep sense of sadness that came along with everything," she said. "But as time went on, it was just so moving to know that we had the support of our community and that this building means so much to so many people."

Fitzpatrick says while it was initially unclear if the MSU Union would open its doors back up during the spring semester, she really wanted students to be able to come back if they wanted to.

"Our students need to use this space to study for final exams, so I worked closely with my administration to make that happen."

The building reopened in early April and for the first week, a reflection room was created to display all of the tributes the Union received.

"Everyone has their own story and to give them an opportunity to read others and to share a piece of their own if they so choose or just to sit and be quiet for a moment, I knew that was just really important for our campus community to continue the healing process," Fitzpatrick said.

1 of 7 — 20230407_111834.jpg Students could visit the reflection room for the first week after the Union re-opened. Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU 2 of 7 — 20230407_111542.jpg Employees for a company that constructed new doors for the building wore green and white as they worked. Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU 3 of 7 — 20230407_111859.jpg Students from an elementary school near Kalamazoo sent in their own messages of support with the help of their teacher. Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU 4 of 7 — 20230407_111903.jpg First graders from Comstock Elementary School sent in their own words of encouragement and drawings with the help of their teacher. Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU 5 of 7 — 20230407_111602.jpg The Union received hundreds of cards and letters from almuni and representatives from other universities. Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU 6 of 7 — 20230407_111630.jpg The reflection room was tucked away on the third floor of the building so students could opt-in to seeing the space. Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU 7 of 7 — 20230407_111553.jpg Fitzpatrick says the Union received many banners from companies and other schools. Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU

There were bulletin boards full of cards and letters along with more than 2,500 green paper hearts from alumni. Banners sharing messages of support from other universities were set up around the room.

Fitzpatrick says even the company which built new doors for the building after the old ones were damaged by police securing the facility, sent in a photo of their team.

"They ended up putting all of their other orders on hold, so that the Michigan State order could get done as quickly as possible, and they wore green and white each day while they worked and sent us messages of encouragement and love," she said.

Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU Poster boards were set up in the reflection room for students to write their own thoughts and messages of support.

Students visiting were also able to sign poster boards with their own reflections. Fitzpatrick points out some of the messages that read, "MSU saved my life" and "Always and forever a Spartan."

Fitzpatrick says ultimately, the Union building is on campus to serve students, and she’s proud to be a part of the effort to reclaim the space for them after the tragedy.

My heart aches to know that the actions of one individual have attempted to desecrate the sacred space, but if I know one thing it is that Spartans fight tougher and love harder than most. The union has known pain, but pain will not be its legacy. Spartan pride, friendship and love will. Excerpt from "A Love Letter to the MSU Union" written by Kiley Novak, Class of 2018

Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU A 2018 alumna wrote a love letter to the MSU Union which made a big impact on Fitzpatrick



