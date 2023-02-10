MSU trustees approve full release of Gupta termination report

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has approved the release of a report on the termination of former Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta.

Gupta resigned his post last August after interim MSU president Teresa Woodruff, who was serving as the school's provost at the time, determined he had failed to report sexual misconduct under Title IX mandates.

Los Angeles-based law firm Quinn Emanuel was hired to investigate the circumstances surrounding Gupta’s dismissal.

The issue has caused tension among the Board of Trustees and the administration and ultimately led to the resignation of former MSU president Samuel Stanley Jr. last October.

A number of community members who spoke at Friday's trustees’ meeting said they were encouraged by the board’s decision to release the report.

Many have called for Gupta’s reinstatement.

