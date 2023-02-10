© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

MSU trustees approve full release of Gupta termination report

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST
Woodruff & Vassar 2-10-23.png
Kevin Lavery
/
WKAR-MSU
Interim MSU President Teresa K. Woodruff (left) listens as Board President Rema Vassar speaks during Friday's public meeting.

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has approved the release of a report on the termination of former Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta.

Gupta resigned his post last August after interim MSU president Teresa Woodruff, who was serving as the school's provost at the time, determined he had failed to report sexual misconduct under Title IX mandates.

Los Angeles-based law firm Quinn Emanuel was hired to investigate the circumstances surrounding Gupta’s dismissal.

The issue has caused tension among the Board of Trustees and the administration and ultimately led to the resignation of former MSU president Samuel Stanley Jr. last October.

A number of community members who spoke at Friday's trustees’ meeting said they were encouraged by the board’s decision to release the report.

Many have called for Gupta’s reinstatement.

Tags
WKAR News Michigan State UniverstiyTeresa WoodruffMSU Board of TrusteesSanjay Gupta
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
Donate $5/month or more, support award-winning journalism, AND enjoy digital access to The New York Times Cooking or The Athletic as our gift of thanks, along with WKAR Passport, for streaming your favorite PBS and WKAR TV programs on your own schedule. SIGN UP TODAY!
DONATE