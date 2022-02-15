© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Work is taking place this week to bring improvements to WKAR television broadcasts. LEARN MORE.
WKAR News

Whitmer: Canada bridge blockade proves need for Gordie Howe crossing

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published February 15, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST
800px-Ambassador_Bridge.jpg
Public Domain
/
Environmental Protection Agency
The Ambassador Bridge from Canada into Michigan appears in a file photo.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is praising the end of the nearly weeklong blockade of the Ambassador Bridge by truckers opposed to vaccine mandates.

Whitmer said the Ambassador Bridge blockade reinforces the importance of completing a second Detroit-to-Canada border crossing. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is supposed to be finished and operating by the end of 2024.

And Whitmer said she supports state and federal actions to ensure there’s no repeat of the blockade at North America’s busiest border crossing.

“No matter what the cause or what the substance of the quote-unquote ‘debate’ is, if you’re going to unlawfully block international trade, it will not stand,” Whitmer told an online meeting of the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Whitmer said the week-long blockade complicated existing supply chain problems.

“This was, I think, a lesson to the world and, frankly, I think some in DC didn’t appreciate in the first days how serious the consequences were going to be for our nation but for our state, in particular,” she said. “One week was a loss of 51 million dollars, and that was just in the auto sector jobs alone.”

WKAR News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE