Vaccinations against both flu and COVID recommended to prevent coinfection

Sparrow Health System’s chief clinical officer is urging people to get vaccinated for both the flu and COVID.

Dr. Paul Entler says flu or COVID viruses affecting the tissues in the lung can lead to secondary bacterial infections.

“So, if you get the flu and COVID at the same time, they’re both viruses,” he said. “They act a little bit different. You can get severely ill from it and potentially die.”

Entler says when two viruses are affecting lung tissue at the same time, it's more like that a bacterial infection will develop on top of the viral infection.

“We give you antibiotics to try and treat that, but then you have to have your own immunity as well,” he added.

Along with the newest COVID vaccine booster, Entler suggests getting this year’s version of the flu vaccine.

The vaccinations can be accompanied by soreness, muscle aches and fever. Entler says they’re safe, and can be administered at the same time.