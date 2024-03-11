© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan jobless rate remained stable in January

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published March 7, 2024 at 2:09 PM EST

Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped very slightly during January to 4%, according to new jobs numbers released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

“Stable is good,” said Michigan Labor Market Information director Wayne Rourke. He said Michigan’s modest monthly gains have added up over the past year. “January was pretty flat, but, you know, throughout 2023 this has been a growth that we’ve seen in the labor force and employed people in the population, so those are good trends and good signs.”

The DTMB said Michigan employment advanced by 2.3% over the year while the national total rose by 0.6 percent. Although Michigan’s January rate was higher than the national average of 3.7 %.

Rourke said it appears Michigan’s hot jobs market may be on the cusp of cooling.

“We’re not seeking as many job openings as we used to,” he said. “It’s still high. It’s still good. But the speed at which things have been coming back to a new normal has started to slow down a little bit it appears. But who knows what the future holds?”
WKAR News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Your gift during our Spring Fundraising Campaign will help fund the reporting you'll need leading up to November's general election. You'll also be preserving the free journalism mid-Michigan relies on. Donate now!
DONATE