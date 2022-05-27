© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

The Queen's Garden

WKAR Public Media
Published May 27, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
Buckingham Palace
Courtesy
/
PBS

Sat. Jun. 4 at 11:30 a.m. and Sun. Jun. 5 at 9:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Explore the history and natural history of Buckingham Palace Garden, a royal treasure in the heart of London.

With permission from her Majesty the Queen, this program reveals a year in Buckingham Palace Garden, exploring the history and the natural history of this remarkable hidden royal treasure right in the heart of London.

This film uncovers a wonderland with a five century history, an urban oasis of wildlife where the Queen has lived with her family and a 'living museum' where almost every plant (and many of the animals!) have a royal story to tell.

With unprecedented access we follow the garden's transformation across all four seasons uncovering rare flowers specially bred for the Queen and extraordinary wildlife captured using hidden cameras.

This documentary is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateQueen Elizabeth
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE