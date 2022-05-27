The Queen's Garden

Sat. Jun. 4 at 11:30 a.m. and Sun. Jun. 5 at 9:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Explore the history and natural history of Buckingham Palace Garden, a royal treasure in the heart of London.

With permission from her Majesty the Queen, this program reveals a year in Buckingham Palace Garden, exploring the history and the natural history of this remarkable hidden royal treasure right in the heart of London.

This film uncovers a wonderland with a five century history, an urban oasis of wildlife where the Queen has lived with her family and a 'living museum' where almost every plant (and many of the animals!) have a royal story to tell.

With unprecedented access we follow the garden's transformation across all four seasons uncovering rare flowers specially bred for the Queen and extraordinary wildlife captured using hidden cameras.