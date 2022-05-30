© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

June 2022 | PBS Passport Release Schedule

WKAR Public Media
Published May 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
Jamaica Inn, a show coming to WKAR Passport on 6/1/22.

Explore the exciting programming highlights available with WKAR Passport for June 2022.

These digital-first programs will be available on their scheduled release date with WKAR Passport, which is the best way to support your local station and get extended access to your favorite PBS shows & films.

1 | Wed.
Jamaica Inn (3 episodes x 60 minutes)
Following the death of her mother, Mary Yellen arrives at Jamaica Inn to discover it is the heart of a dangerous world of smuggling. Her morals and loyalties become deeply conflicted and she is uncertain of who she can trust.

12 | Sun.
Wide Sargasso Sea (1 episode x 120 minutes)
Adapted from Jean Rhys' award-winning novel, this is a prequel to Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre and paints a rather different story of Mr. Rochester's first wife. Set in lush 19th century Jamaica, this is the story of the relationship between a passionate Creole heiress, Antoinette, and a brooding Englishman, Edward Rochester.

16 | Thu.
Antiques Road Trip, Seasons 20-18 (25 episodes x 60 minutes each season)
Hit the road in a classic car for a tour through Great Britain with two antiques experts as they search the local stores for treasures, competing to see who can turn a limited budget into a small fortune. Their adventures take them off the beaten path and allow them to indulge their passion for the past, learning about the little-known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history.

16 | Thu.
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, Seasons 1-4 (S1: 10 episodes; S2-4: 20 episodes x 60 minutes)
Two celebrities hit the road in classic cars for a tour through Great Britain. With antiques experts by their sides, they search the local stores for treasures, competing to see who can turn a £200 budget into a small fortune. Their adventures take them off the beaten path and allow them to learn about the little-known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history.

