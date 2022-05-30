June 2022 | PBS Passport Release Schedule

Explore the exciting programming highlights available with WKAR Passport for June 2022.

These digital-first programs will be available on their scheduled release date with WKAR Passport , which is the best way to support your local station and get extended access to your favorite PBS shows & films.

1 | Wed.

Jamaica Inn (3 episodes x 60 minutes)

Following the death of her mother, Mary Yellen arrives at Jamaica Inn to discover it is the heart of a dangerous world of smuggling. Her morals and loyalties become deeply conflicted and she is uncertain of who she can trust.

12 | Sun.

Wide Sargasso Sea (1 episode x 120 minutes)

Adapted from Jean Rhys' award-winning novel, this is a prequel to Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre and paints a rather different story of Mr. Rochester's first wife. Set in lush 19th century Jamaica, this is the story of the relationship between a passionate Creole heiress, Antoinette, and a brooding Englishman, Edward Rochester.

16 | Thu.

Antiques Road Trip, Seasons 20-18 (25 episodes x 60 minutes each season)

Hit the road in a classic car for a tour through Great Britain with two antiques experts as they search the local stores for treasures, competing to see who can turn a limited budget into a small fortune. Their adventures take them off the beaten path and allow them to indulge their passion for the past, learning about the little-known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history.

16 | Thu.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, Seasons 1-4 (S1: 10 episodes; S2-4: 20 episodes x 60 minutes)

Two celebrities hit the road in classic cars for a tour through Great Britain. With antiques experts by their sides, they search the local stores for treasures, competing to see who can turn a £200 budget into a small fortune. Their adventures take them off the beaten path and allow them to learn about the little-known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history.