No Straight Lines | Independent Lens

Published January 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST
Mon Jan. 23 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Five queer comic book artists journey from the underground comix scene to mainstream acceptance.

When Alison Bechdel received a coveted MacArthur Award for her best-selling graphic memoir Fun Home, it heralded the acceptance of LGBTQ+ comics in American culture. From DIY underground comix scene to mainstream acceptance, meet five smart and funny queer comic book artists whose uncensored commentary left no topic untouched and explored art as a tool for social change. Featuring Alison Bechdel, Jennifer Camper, Howard Cruse, Rupert Kinnard, Mary Wings, and other queer comics artists.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

