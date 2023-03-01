Wed Mar. 1 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

Celebrate the groundbreaking band’s musical milestones and hits along with special guests Vince Gill, John Prine, Jackson Browne, Alison Krauss, Rodney Crowell, Jerry Jeff Walker, Jimmy Ibbotson, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Byron House.

Repeated on Sat Mar 4 at 10:30PM

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.