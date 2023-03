Fri Mar 3 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Take a musical journey through the evolution of modern American folk music, from its roots in bluegrass to San Francisco coffee houses to clubs in Greenwich Village. The Smothers Brothers and Judy Collins host.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.