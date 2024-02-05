© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Celebrating BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Black History Month 2024
Celebrate and explore Black History Month with WKAR!

Gospel: Take The Message Everywhere & Gospel's Second Century  

WKAR Public Media
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST

Tue Feb 13 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | GOSPEL’s hour 4 opens in the 1990s, when a new generation of music producers, record executives and artists embraced the secular rhythms of R&B and hip-hop to modernize the gospel sound. The launch of the Platinum Age of Gospel brought commercially successful songs about faith to millions in clubs, on cable TV and on urban radio, but drew criticism that gospel music had gone too far.
WKAR StayTuned Update
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE