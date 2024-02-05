Gospel: Take The Message Everywhere & Gospel's Second Century  

Tue Feb 13 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | GOSPEL’s hour 4 opens in the 1990s, when a new generation of music producers, record executives and artists embraced the secular rhythms of R&B and hip-hop to modernize the gospel sound. The launch of the Platinum Age of Gospel brought commercially successful songs about faith to millions in clubs, on cable TV and on urban radio, but drew criticism that gospel music had gone too far.