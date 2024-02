Mon Feb 26 at 10:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the passion and pride of Italian artisans, from hatmakers in Tuscany to truffle hunters in Umbrian forests to pasta chefs in Bologna. Stewards of Italian traditions, they proudly pass down their finely honed skills from one generation to the next. The program offers an up-close and personal look at the impact these families have had throughout Italy, past and present.