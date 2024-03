Thu Mar 7 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1, NewsTalk 102.3 | President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address to a joint meeting of Congress.

PBS NewsHour and NPR will provide live, anchored special coverage of the president’s address and the Republican Party response.

WATCH LIVE HERE

PBS NewsHour Special Coverage - Online coverage begins at 6pm ET

NPR Special Coverage - airs on NewsTalk 102.3 at 9pm ET