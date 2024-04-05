Independent Lens | A Matter of Mind: My Parkinson's
Mon Apr 8 at 8:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | In Matter of Mind: My Parkinson's, three people navigate their lives with resourcefulness and determination in the face of a degenerative illness, Parkinson’s disease. An optician pursues deep brain stimulation surgery; a mother raising a pre-teen daughter becomes a boxing coach and an advocate for exercise; and a cartoonist contemplates how he will continue to draw as his motor control declines.