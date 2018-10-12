Current State for Oct. 13-14, 2018

  • Top right: Elissa Slotkin, Middle left: Rudy Valdez, Bottom right: March on Washington
    Top right: Elissa Slotkin, Middle left: Rudy Valdez, Bottom right: March on Washington

This week's edition includes 8th Congressional district candidate Elissa Slotkin (D), young voter turnout, the proposition to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan, dropping civil rights moments from textbooks, interview Lansing native filmmaker Rudy Valdez & learn more about Latinx/Hispanic leadership in Michigan. 

Interview with Elissa Slotkin (D), 8th congressional district candidate

*Interview has been offered but not accepted yet by Rep. Mike Bishop (R)

Despite Young Voter Efforts, Turnout Is Unpredictable

Bridge Magazine's Riley Beggin examines Marijuana Legalization Proposition

Why The March On Washington Could Disappear From Michigan Social Studies Textbooks

Interview with Rudy Valdez, Lansing born documentary filmmaker

Hispanic & Latinx Michigan Come Together To Discuss Leadership

Current State

