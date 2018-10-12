Current State for Oct. 13-14, 2018

This week's edition includes 8th Congressional district candidate Elissa Slotkin (D), young voter turnout, the proposition to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan, dropping civil rights moments from textbooks, interview Lansing native filmmaker Rudy Valdez & learn more about Latinx/Hispanic leadership in Michigan.
Interview with Elissa Slotkin (D), 8th congressional district candidate
*Interview has been offered but not accepted yet by Rep. Mike Bishop (R)
Despite Young Voter Efforts, Turnout Is Unpredictable
Bridge Magazine's Riley Beggin examines Marijuana Legalization Proposition
Why The March On Washington Could Disappear From Michigan Social Studies Textbooks
Interview with Rudy Valdez, Lansing born documentary filmmaker
Hispanic & Latinx Michigan Come Together To Discuss Leadership