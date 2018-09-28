Delta College Campus Works To Be Friendly Place For Bees

The campus of Delta College in Michigan is working to be a more friendly place for bees.

The school in Bay County says it's been certified as a pollinator campus by Bee Campus USA, meaning it will identify places where bees and other pollinators can live.

Linda Petee, the school's Sustainability and Risk Management Coordinator, notes that Delta College, "being in the middle of a corn field, has the perfect setting to do something like this." The school about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit already had been looking in pollinator-friendly ways to manage insecticide and pesticide use.

Delta College also hopes that the effort will allow students to study and explore areas where bees are living and increase their knowledge in environmental sciences.