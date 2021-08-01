-
A: Teaching a young learner the importance of bees to our food supply and nature can help decrease their fear. We often fear the unknown. There is no…
Michigan State University’s work to protect and study pollinators has gone on without a base of operations on campus. Now, there’s a new center devoted to…
A Michigan prison inmate who said she was stung by a bee has died after being discharged from a hospital.Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz says…
The campus of Delta College in Michigan is working to be a more friendly place for bees.The school in Bay County says it's been certified as a pollinator…
We look ahead to what the Michigan legislature will tackle in 2018; the remarkable singing career of Anita Baker as she prepares for a farewell tour;…
Scientists say one in every three foods we eat is in some way linked with bees. Aside from making honey, this tiny insect is responsible for pollinating a…
A man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees’ nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead.MLive reports (http://bit.ly/2tHlHLT )…
MSU scientist Dr. Rufus Isaacs discusses the problem of bee decline in our environment and what’s being done about loss of this critically needed…
Around the country, many growers contend with too few bees for pollinating their crops. An MSU scholar has been working on ways to get both wild bees and…
Bees are essential to many of our favorite fruits and vegetables, and it’s not just honeybees doing all the work. Wild bees are also major crop…