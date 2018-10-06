Groups Seeks Stronger US Standards On Chemical Contaminants

The head of a team leading Michigan's response to contamination in water from toxic industrial chemicals has urged the federal government to set stronger standards.

Carol Isaacs presented her requests Friday during a discussion on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances threatening water sources in numerous communities statewide. Issacs directs the PFAS Action Response Team, created last year by Gov. Rick Snyder.

Isaacs says the Environmental Protection Agency should set an enforceable drinking water standard for what level of such contaminants is considered safe.

About 150 people attended the Kalamazoo event, which also included EPA representatives. The agency has been holding community meetings across the country and this week officials toured affected sites in Michigan.

The EPA seeks to have a management plan in place by year's end.

PFAS are industrial compounds used in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of household and consumer products.

