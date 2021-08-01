-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $500 million plan Thursday to upgrade drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in Michigan that includes actions…
An overhaul of Michigan’s auto insurance system topped the list of new laws in 2019.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and lawmakers also enacted a long-sought…
Nestle Waters’ bottled water does not meet the definition of an “essential service,” according to a decision Tuesday from the Michigan Court of Appeals.…
Hundreds of thousands of Canadians have been unwittingly exposed to high levels of lead in their drinking water, with contamination in several cities…
A Michigan regulatory oversight board staffed with business and industry representatives selected by former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has temporarily…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is proceeding with plans to set what may be some of the country’s strictest and most far-reaching limits…
Water is critically important to agriculture as well as many aspects of our lives. On this week's segment Sheril and Karel speak with Dr. Jay Famiglietti,…
A Michigan work group Thursday released recommendations for the state to implement the strictest standards in the nation for PFAS chemicals.PFAs, or…
Authorities have released the name of a 79-year-old man who died after accidentally driving his car into a southeastern Michigan river.Marysville Public…
More than 60 drinking water systems in Michigan sampled last year had measurable levels of a class of long-lasting and highly toxic chemicals linked to…