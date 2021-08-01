-
New research finds that rainwater can be a source of PFAs chemicals.PFAs, or perfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of chemicals found across the state…
A Michigan regulatory oversight board staffed with business and industry representatives selected by former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has temporarily…
U-S lawmakers announced the creation of a bipartisan task force Wednesday to fight PFAS chemicals. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports a majority of…
Michigan businesses are discharging large amounts of chemical contaminants into the state's waterways every day, according to a newspaper…
The head of a team leading Michigan's response to contamination in water from toxic industrial chemicals has urged the federal government to set stronger…
Officials are expanding an investigation into toxic chemicals in drinking water from private wells in part of southwestern Michigan.The Michigan…
A U.S.-Canadian agency is suggesting ways the two nations can help prevent flame-retardant chemicals from polluting the Great Lakes.The International…
State officials are expanding air testing to more than 100 eastern Michigan homes after finding a toxic chemical that has leached into five houses.The…