Sears has announced the locations of 142 Sears and K-Mart stores across the United States that would be closing. The Lansing store on Michigan Avenue will remain in operation, while stores in Ann Arbor and Lincoln Park will shut down.

The news comes on the heels of an announcement on Sunday that Sears is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Lansing store is now one of two Sears locations left in Lansing. The Sears appliance outlet on Waverly Road also remains open has not been closed.