The winner of a local business competition has big plans for the free rental space she’ll get in downtown Lansing. Lansing Built to Last chose Sweet…
This Thursday, the city of East Lansing will begin blocking cars from a part of Albert Avenue downtown for outdoor dining.The project is called Albert…
A new report analyzing more than 40 different aspects of the Lansing region's economy has found four main areas for improvement.They include population…
The city of East Lansing is waiving restaurant and entertainment fees as a way of helping businesses stay open.Restaurants and bars have been hit hard by…
A Lansing restaurant is facing a lengthy period of time with an entrance and exit closed by a bridge construction project.Olympic Broil is on North Grand…
A sports bar opening Monday in Lansing is taking a different approach from the competition. There will be no alcohol served at Wing Heaven Sports…
The winner of a new emergency-resistant business competition will get free office space in downtown Lansing, and other support like legal counsel and…
Hourly General Motors workers will get profit sharing checks of $9,000. It’s the result of strong fourth quarter and year end results announced Wednesday…
The Lansing Economic Area Partnership has announced a new effort to expand business opportunities for people of color in mid-Michigan.LEAP’s new…
Starting Tuesday, small businesses in Michigan can begin applying for grants designed to help them survive the economic impact of the COVID-19…