Secretary Of State Candidate Aims To Expand Digital Services

Republican Mary Treder Lang says she seeks to launch a mobile app and expand online services for registering to vote and renewing driver's licenses and plates if she's elected Michigan's next secretary of state.

Treder Lang on Wednesday called for taking those steps as well as expanding self-service kiosks and the ability to digitally reserve a place in line to all secretary of state branches.

She says the goal is to reduce wait times as well as limit office visits to once every eight years for most residents.

Democrat Jocelyn Benson has proposed implementing online voter registration. She also aims make it easier for military and overseas voters to cast ballots.

They face off in November. Current office-holder Ruth Johnson, a Republican, is term-limited and cannot run again.