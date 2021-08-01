-
A set of bills aimed at restoring driver's licenses for immigrants in Michigan was reintroduced this week in the state legislature.If passed, the Drive…
-
Republican Mary Treder Lang says she seeks to launch a mobile app and expand online services for registering to vote and renewing driver's licenses and…
-
Republican state lawmakers in Michigan didn't try to mandate labeling the driver's licenses of immigrants with yellow stars, contrary to a claim in a…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation keeping intact a law that puts people's driver's license at risk if they have three unpaid parking…
-
The state of Michigan says a judge issued a confusing, vague order that blocks officials from suspending driver's licenses of people who can't afford…
-
The 2010 Democratic candidate for Michigan Secretary of State says she will try again in 2018. We have more from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta.Former…
-
A plan to grant amnesty to people who owe sometimes thousands of dollars in unpaid driver responsibility fees is in the works. As Michigan Public Radio’s…
-
Beginning in 2020, a regular Michigan driver’s license will not be good enough to board an airplane, or enter a federal facility. As Ben Thorp reports,…
-
A Washington-based civil rights organization is suing the state of Michigan over what it says is a case of "wealth-based" discrimination.The group Equal…