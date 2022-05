He's The Guardian's Zimbabwe correspondent. He covered the presidential election in Zimbabwe and was jailed for 33 hours for violating the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act which punishes journalists for publishing "falsehoods." The law was one of several instituted by President Mugabe in a crackdown on the media. Meldrums court date has not been set yet. Meldrum was previously on Fresh Air in February.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air