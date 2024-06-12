-
WKAR has a new initiative to amplify the arts in mid-Michigan. It’s a weekly segment called the Inside the Arts.
-
The schedule also includes performances from Pink Martini, Mandy Patinkin, Time For Three, DeeDee Bridgewater and STOMP.
-
WKAR's Scott Pohl speaks with Ruelaine Stokes about her poetry and her plans as an arts ambassador.
-
The mid-Michigan handbell choir commemorates the milestone with shows Saturday, April 20, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Lansing and Monday, April 22, at the Delta Presbyterian Church in Lansing.
-
Many of the authors will be honored during the library’s Night For Notables event on April 20.
-
Artist Teresa Dunn speaks with WKAR's Scott Pohl about bringing her contributions to the Lansing neighborhood.
-
The documentary Camp Ricstar will kick off the Capital City Film Festival in Lansing on April 10.
-
Hamilton and Les Misérables return to Michigan State University, while Shucked and MJ make their debut.
-
Masaki Takahashi is also the founder of The Poetry Room Open Mic at The Robin Theatre in Lansing.