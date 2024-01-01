Fridays at 7pm ET on 90.5

Showtunes Across the Mitten brings listeners the excellence of musical theatre and connects you to the immense talent across mid-Michigan, celebrating musical theatre past and present, professional and local. Hosted by Adam Yankowy, episodes follow a central theme and often feature interviews with individuals from the various regional theater companies around the mid-Michigan area. Yankowy is an assistant professor of musical theatre at Michigan State University.