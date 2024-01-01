© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Showtunes Across the Mitten
Fridays at 7pm ET on 90.5
Hosted by Adam Yankowy

Showtunes Across the Mitten brings listeners the excellence of musical theatre and connects you to the immense talent across mid-Michigan, celebrating musical theatre past and present, professional and local. Hosted by Adam Yankowy, episodes follow a central theme and often feature interviews with individuals from the various regional theater companies around the mid-Michigan area. Yankowy is an assistant professor of musical theatre at Michigan State University.