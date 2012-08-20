N.Y. Library's Toilet Paper To Feature Ads

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Patrons of a public library in Port Chester, New York can continue reading in the bathroom. The Journal-News says the library will soon use toilet paper that features advertisements. Bryan and Jordan Silverman of Rye Brook developed the product. They contend it reaches a truly captive audience. Among other features, the toilet paper ads may include coupon codes that can read by the cell phones that people will, of course, have in their hands. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.