Loving Children In Washington, D.C.

Uno cards, soccer balls and Pac-Man: the scene at For Love of Children looks more like summer camp than a community tutoring program.

FLOC's Neighborhood Tutoring Program places children from low-income D.C. families with volunteer tutors in one-on-one relationships. Tutors are trained in the student's curriculum and help the children master the material in fun, captivating ways.

This visit, tutoring pair Charlie and Andy play soccer in the hallway. Each math problem answered correctly is rewarded with a shot on goal. Nearby, another pair is using Uno to tackle fractions and Pac-Man's mouth to grasp the greater-than sign.

Caroline Lacey is a photographer in suburban Washington and listens to WAMU.

