Sandwich Monday: The Reuben Egg Roll

The Reuben has long suffered from two problems. Firstly, it often lacks the structural integrity to hold together as a sandwich. The second problem is that I am not constantly surrounded by a dozen of them.

The Reuben Egg Roll from Hackney's in Chicago solves the first problem, at least, stuffing corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss cheese in a crispy egg roll shell, Thousand Island on the side.

Ian: I feel like you meet this food, and you're like, "Wait, your name is Reuben?"

Mike: This makes me think we need more Chinese-Jewish fusion restaurants. I love PF Changsteins.

Peter: As a mashup of Jewish and Chinese cuisine, this beats General Tso's Gefilte Fish.

Ian: Or the classic Egg Jew Young.

Peter: Or Rice Whine.

Eva: I'm too busy eating this to make your dumb jokes.

/ NPR / Peter is skeptical.

Ian: Generations ago, they were writing great tales of half-man, half-horses, and lions with the wings of eagles. We're like, what if we put a sandwich in an egg roll?

Robert: I love that story in the Old Testament where the Israelites crossed over to the Land of Milk and MSG.

Mike: It's nice how the sauces reflect the two cultures ... you can choose either Sweet and Sour or Sour and Sour.

/ NPR / Robert is moved.

Robert: Only problem is within an hour you're both hungry and feeling guilty about not calling your mother.

Ian: Robert's joke also comes from Hackney's.

[The verdict: as you might expect, delicious. We at Sandwich Monday value all multiculturalism, especially edible multiculturalism.]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.