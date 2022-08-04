© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trading app Robinhood cuts nearly a quarter of its staff

By David Gura
Published August 4, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT

Robinhood, which became wildly popular during the pandemic, is reeling. After a decline in earnings, the company announced a second round of layoffs.

Copyright 2022 NPR

David Gura
Based in New York, David Gura is a correspondent on NPR's business desk. His stories are broadcast on NPR's newsmagazines, All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and he regularly guest hosts 1A, a co-production of NPR and WAMU.
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE