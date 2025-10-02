© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
BRING THEM HOME tells the story of the Blackfoot people striving to re-establish wild buffalo on tribal land after 100 years of absence. The film recounts efforts to restore buffalo, land, traditional culture and bring healing to the Blackfeet community. Narrated and executive produced by Oscar nominee, Blackfeet/Nez Perce actor, Lily Gladstone, the film has been an audience favorite at festivals.

Watch 0:30
Bring Them Home
Bring Them Home Trailer
Follow a group of Blackfoot working to right historic wrongs by returning wild bison to their lands.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:10
Bring Them Home
The Fall Buffalo Drive
Riders of the Blackfeet Nation unite in a powerful fall buffalo drive honoring heritage and spirit.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:10
Watch 1:26
Bring Them Home
All My Relations: The Blackfoot Way of Seeing the World
Dr. Leroy Little Bear explains the sacred kinship and shared spirit between humans and buffalo.
Clip: S1 E1 | 1:26
Latest Episodes
Bring Them Home
Bring Them Home
Blackfoot tribe lead triumphant restoration of buffalo, culture & land in BRING THEM HOME.
Episode: S1 E1
Extras
Watch 1:37
Bring Them Home
Mouse and the Buffalo
A Blackfeet cowboy’s efforts to protect the herd clash with rising tensions in the community.
Clip: S1 E1 | 1:37
