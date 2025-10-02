Latest Episodes
Blackfoot tribe lead triumphant restoration of buffalo, culture & land in BRING THEM HOME.
Extras
A Blackfeet cowboy’s efforts to protect the herd clash with rising tensions in the community.
BRING THEM HOME tells the story of the Blackfoot people striving to re-establish wild buffalo on tribal land after 100 years of absence. The film recounts efforts to restore buffalo, land, traditional culture and bring healing to the Blackfeet community. Narrated and executive produced by Oscar nominee, Blackfeet/Nez Perce actor, Lily Gladstone, the film has been an audience favorite at festivals.