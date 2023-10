Mon Oct 16 and Tue Oct 17, 2023

Mon Oct 16 and Tue Oct 17, 2023 on WKAR TV 23.1 | The American Buffalo, a new two-part, four-hour series, takes viewers on a journey through more than 10,000 years of North American history and across some of the continent’s most iconic landscapes, tracing the animal’s evolution, significance to the Great Plains, near demise, and relationship to the Indigenous People of North America.