© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.

July 28, 2023 - Chris Swanson | OTR OVERTIME

WKAR Public Media
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT

After the episode taping concludes, the guest and panel continue to chat.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joins Kyle Melinn, Emily Lawler, Simon Schuster and senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

Politics & Government
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE