Benson Discloses Finances, Urges Lawmakers To Require It

  • Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's first Democratic secretary of state in more than 20 years gives her inaugural remarks.
    Reginald Hardwick, WKAR

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is voluntarily disclosing her personal financial information while calling on the Legislature to make such disclosures mandatory.

Michigan is one of two states to not require financial disclosures from lawmakers. Other state officials do not have to file, either.

Benson posted a form on her department's website Thursday. The Democrat says "it's basic information that our citizens have a right to know."

Also this week, Benson launched a "transparency" webpage with links to her calendar, agency spending and information like how to file a public-records request.

Benson disclosed $300,000 in income from leading the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, $70,000 from working at Wayne State University and her husband's $165,000 salary from the city of Detroit. She also listed bank and retirement accounts.

