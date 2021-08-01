-
With bipartisan support, the Michigan Senate is formally recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month for the first time.A resolution to recognize June as Pride…
Lansing Democrat Sarah Anthony has been tapped as the Democratic Caucus Chair in the state House of Representatives. WKAR’s Abigail Censky spoke with…
In a conspiracy laden seven-hour hearing, Republican poll challengers and watchers testified in front of the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee. Despite…
Michigan’s Legislature voted Wednesday to legalize sports betting and internet gambling. The federal ban was lifted by the Supreme Court in 2018.The bills…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she wants to pause the implementation of work requirements for adults in Michigan’s Medicaid expansion program until a…
The state Attorney General has recommendations for changes to bills on expunging criminal records. The bills are up for debate in the state Legislature.At…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants Republican leaders to come to the bargaining table. Earlier this week Whitmer announced more than 100 line item vetoes…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the budgets on their way to her desk are “a mess.”The state Legislature voted out the rest of the state budgets Tuesday. It…
The Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Thursday gave final approval to a K-12 budget that would boost base per-student funding for most schools by…
Michigan's Legislature has approved a bill that would exempt some Medicaid recipients from having to meet monthly reporting rules if the state can verify…