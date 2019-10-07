Fourth Indiana Man Dies Following Plane Crash In Michigan

  • A small plane crashed near Capital Regional International Airport Thursday, October 3. This image is from WLNS-TV, a media partner of WKAR.
A fourth Indiana man has died following a small plane crash near a mid-Michigan airport.

The Clinton County sheriff’s office says Monday that 27-year-old Zechariah Bennett died Saturday.

Six men were aboard the single-engine plane which crashed about 9 a.m. Thursday outside Capital Region International Airport in DeWitt Township, outside Lansing. The plane earlier had left Indy South Greenwood Airport near Indianapolis.

The sheriff’s office said 67-year-old Timothy Clark, 51-year-old John Lowe and 46-year-old Neil Sego died Thursday. Forty-eight-year-old Joel Beavins and 42-year-old Aaron Blackford remain hospitalized.

Clark was from Franklin. Lowe was from Greenwood. Sego was from Trafalgar and Bennett was from Plainfield. Beavins is from Franklin and Blackford is from Frankton.

Authorities have not yet said who was piloting and co-piloting the plane.

