-
A fourth Indiana man has died following a small plane crash near a mid-Michigan airport.The Clinton County sheriff’s office says Monday that 27-year-old…
-
UPDATED at 3:00 p.m.: Three people died and three others were injured when a single-engine plane heading from Indianapolis crashed Thursday near Capital…
-
Authorities have found the wreckage of a small plane that went missing over Lake Michigan with two men aboard.The Michigan State Police and Benzie County…
-
A sheriff says federal authorities have declined to investigate a small plane crash on a Lake Michigan island.The crash last weekend on Beaver Island…
-
A 72-year-old pilot has died in the crash of a small plane on Beaver Island in Lake Michigan.The Charlevoix County sheriff's office said an explosion was…
-
Authorities say a 79-year-old pilot escaped serious injury after crashing and flipping a small plane as he came in to land at a grass landing strip in…
-
Federal investigators say an 18-year-old pilot in Detroit had run out of gas when his plane crashed and a woman was killed.The Detroit News…