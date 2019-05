WKAR broadcast TV channels 23.1, 23.2, 23.3, 23.4 will be off the airĀ for scheduled transmitter maintenance in the early morning Sunday 5/5/19 beginning after 12 a.m., with service restored by 7 a.m.

Channels will continue on most Comcast systems, and 23.1 will continue on AT&T Uverse.

WKAR radio broadcasts will not be affected.

Updates will be posted here.