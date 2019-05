UPDATE: 5/21/19, 9:35am: Listening streams have been restored.

TUE. MAY 21, 2019, 9:10am: All WKAR online listening streams are down. The affected services areĀ 90.5, AM870 NewsTalk, WKAR Folk, WKAR Jazz, WKAR Classical and Radio Reading Service.

We are working to correct the problem.

We will post updates at this page.