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American Masters

American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez (ASL)

1hr 31m 00s

This version contains on-screen ASL interpretation. Follow the legacy of filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez. A founding figure of the Chicano Movement, Valdez is best known for his play Zoot Suit, the Ritchie Valens biopic La Bamba and the theatre company El Teatro Campesino.

Aired: 10/05/26 | Expires: 11/04/26
Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 3:07
American Masters
Luis Valdez's play commented on identity and assimilation
Luis Valdez's play, "Los Vendidos," or the sellouts, was a commentary on assimilation and identity.
Clip: S40 E6 | 3:07
Watch 1:33:51
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez (EAD)
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Special: 1:33:51
Watch 44:00
American Masters
Mike Faist Embraces the Unknown
Actor Mike Faist explores the creative process behind his work on East of Eden.
Special: 44:00
Watch 13:21
American Masters
Brooke Shields' early career with Bob Hope and performing for the troops
Brooke Shields on her work with Bob Hope and performing for the troops.
Special: 13:21
Watch 55:08
American Masters
The Many Passions of Matteo Lane
Comedian Matteo Lane on stand-up, painting, singing, performing on Broadway and much more.
Special: 55:08
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Unpacking the meaning behind Mary Oliver's "Wild Geese"
"Wild Geese" is one of Mary Oliver's most popular poems.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:30
Watch 1:26
American Masters
How Mary Oliver met her life partner, Molly Malone Cook
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:26