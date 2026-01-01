Following the Rules

Extras
Facing suspicion from superiors and team, Maigret's reputation is on the line.
After a businessman is killed, Maigret trusts his instincts despite pressure from his supervisors.
Maigret chases killers for two of his cases, but uncovering the truth puts him in danger.
Maigret investigates both a young woman's drowning and a congressman's disappearance.
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
The cast answers: What's the best alibi and the worst weapon?
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Take an inside look at Maigret Season 2, airing Sundays at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.