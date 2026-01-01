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Maigret

Following the Rules

Season 2 | 2m 48s

"He will do what he believes is right, whatever the cost." The cast and crew discuss Maigret's unorthodox, rule-breaking approach to solving crimes.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
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Maigret
Episode 6 Preview
Facing suspicion from superiors and team, Maigret's reputation is on the line.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
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Maigret
Episode 5 Preview
After a businessman is killed, Maigret trusts his instincts despite pressure from his supervisors.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
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Maigret
Episode 4 Preview
Maigret chases killers for two of his cases, but uncovering the truth puts him in danger.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
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Maigret
Episode 3 Preview
Maigret investigates both a young woman's drowning and a congressman's disappearance.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
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Maigret
Episode 2 Preview
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
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Maigret
Best Alibi & Worst Weapon
The cast answers: What's the best alibi and the worst weapon?
Clip: S2 | 0:45
Watch 1:30
Maigret
Season 2 Official Preview
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Watch 52:18
Maigret
Episode 1
Maigret investigates young woman’s death, crossing paths with those hiding the truth.
Episode: S2 E1 | 52:18
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Maigret
Season 2 Preview
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 2:20
Maigret
Season 2 Inside Look
Take an inside look at Maigret Season 2, airing Sundays at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Clip: S2 | 2:20