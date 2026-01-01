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Finally: music you actually want to hear meets content you'll feel good about consuming! PBS Nature teamed up with renowned musician Phredley Brown to create a family-friendly co-listening experience to inspire listeners to build a brighter future. Each song is packed with information about wild animals and wild places, and includes small actions anyone can take to help protect our natural world.

Watch 3:54
Nature
Significant Otters (Don't U Float Away) | NATURE Music Video
Enjoy a fun and catchy song to celebrate International Sea Otter Week
Special: 3:54
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Paul H. Klingenstein and Kathleen R. Bole, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, and by Viewers Like You.
Latest Episodes
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Nature
Part One | Tiger Island
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Episode: S45 E2
Nature
Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Episode: S45 E1
Watch 3:54
Nature
Significant Otters (Don't U Float Away) | NATURE Music Video
Enjoy a fun and catchy song to celebrate International Sea Otter Week
Special: 3:54
Watch 31:52
Nature
Sea Otters: Superheroes for Kelp Forests | Wild Critters USA
Sea otters aren't just cute, they're guardians of an entire underwater forest.
Special: 31:52
Watch 28:10
Nature
The Race To Save Three Mountain Lion Cubs | Wild Critters USA
Three orphaned mountain lion cubs and one epic rescue mission. Join us on Wild Critters!
Special: 28:10
Watch 31:13
Nature
How Tiny Corals Build Underwater Cities | Wild Critters USA
Kids discover coral reefs on this Wild Critters episode with the Smithsonian.
Special: 31:13
Watch 25:22
Nature
The Grand [Canyon] Finale | Sophie's ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 8
Sophie finishes her coast-to-coast-to-coast trip, completing her biggest science experiment yet.
Special: 25:22
Watch 29:09
Nature
A Monarch Butterfly’s 3,000-Mile Journey | Wild Critters USA
Follow the monarch butterfly's incredible 3,000-mile migration to Mexico.
Special: 29:09
Watch 28:33
Nature
Otherworldly Wonders | Sophie’s ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 7
Arkansas to Arizona is full of extremes, literally!
Special: 28:33
Watch 25:47
Nature
The Turtle that Dances for Worms | Wild Critters USA
Meet Wanda, the wood turtle who dances to trick worms out of the ground.
Special: 25:47
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part One
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Preview: S45 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 31:26
Nature
Liquid Metal, Ancient Mountains | Sophie’s ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 6
In her drive from New York to Tennessee, Sophie spots ancient mountains in Shenandoah.
Special: 31:26
Watch 24:35
Nature
Dinos, Tortoises, Rats and... Garlic: Massachusetts| Sophie’s ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 5
A museum, a university, and a festival remind Sophie that home is where the science is.
Special: 24:35
Watch 27:16
Nature
How Do Baby Bald Eagles Learn To Fly? | Wild Critters USA
Discover how bald eagles build giant nests and learn to fly!
Special: 27:16
Watch 25:53
Nature
Fast and Curious: Midwest Bikes and NYC Bugs | Sophie's ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 4
Sophie investigates electric racing motorcycles and stomps invasive bugs as she makes it halfway!
Special: 25:53
Watch 29:00
Nature
Ice Age Secrets Frozen in Mammoth Poo | Wild Critters USA
Discover mummified mammoth poop and the Ice Age secrets it holds.
Special: 29:00
Watch 28:21
Nature
The Detour is Worth It | Sophie’s ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 3
Sophie and team face the challenges of 12,000-ft elevation and a bullet run through middle America.
Special: 28:21
Watch 26:40
Nature
Horsepower vs Horse Power | Sophie’s ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 2
From Moab to Arches, Sophie examines the (literal) science of horsepower.
Special: 26:40
Watch 27:29
Nature
Meet Nature's Water Cleaners | Wild Critters USA
Discover how tiny freshwater mussels keep streams healthy!
Special: 27:29