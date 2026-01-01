Latest Episodes
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All
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Nature Season 45
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Nature Season 44
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Nature Season 43
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Nature Season 42
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Nature Season 41
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Nature Season 40
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Nature Season 39
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Nature Season 38
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Nature Season 37
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Nature Season 36
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Nature Season 35
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Nature Season 34
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Nature Season 33
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Nature Season 32
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Nature Season 31
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Nature Season 30
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Nature Season 29
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Nature Season 28
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Nature Season 27
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Nature Season 26
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Nature Season 25
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Nature Season 24
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Nature Season 23
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Nature Season 22
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Nature Season 21
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Nature Season 20
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Nature Season 18
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Nature Season 17
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Nature Season 15
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Nature Season 14
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Nature Season 13
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Nature Season 12
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Nature Season 10
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Nature Season 9
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Nature Season 8
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Nature Season 7
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Nature Season 6
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Nature Season 5
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Nature Season 4
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Nature Season 2
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Sea otters aren't just cute, they're guardians of an entire underwater forest.
Three orphaned mountain lion cubs and one epic rescue mission. Join us on Wild Critters!
Kids discover coral reefs on this Wild Critters episode with the Smithsonian.
Sophie finishes her coast-to-coast-to-coast trip, completing her biggest science experiment yet.
Follow the monarch butterfly's incredible 3,000-mile migration to Mexico.
Arkansas to Arizona is full of extremes, literally!
Meet Wanda, the wood turtle who dances to trick worms out of the ground.
In her drive from New York to Tennessee, Sophie spots ancient mountains in Shenandoah.
Extras
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
A museum, a university, and a festival remind Sophie that home is where the science is.
Discover how bald eagles build giant nests and learn to fly!
Sophie investigates electric racing motorcycles and stomps invasive bugs as she makes it halfway!
Discover mummified mammoth poop and the Ice Age secrets it holds.
Sophie and team face the challenges of 12,000-ft elevation and a bullet run through middle America.
From Moab to Arches, Sophie examines the (literal) science of horsepower.
Discover how tiny freshwater mussels keep streams healthy!
Sophie Shrand and crew pack the car, charge the batteries, focus the cameras, and hit the road.