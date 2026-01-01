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The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
How do you study a wetland when it isn't wet? Jordon and Rae enter a very dry Everglades.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Get a closer look at the animals, people, stories and sounds that make nature worth saving.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
T. rex had a bone-exploding bite and tiny arms! Travel back 66 million years on Wild Critters.
Enjoy a fun and catchy song to celebrate International Sea Otter Week
Sea otters aren't just cute, they're guardians of an entire underwater forest.
Three orphaned mountain lion cubs and one epic rescue mission. Join us on Wild Critters!
Extras
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
No one has ever tried to follow tigers at night like this before.
These clumsy tiger cubs put their hunting skills to the test, with some surprising results.
Get a closer look at the animals, people, stories and sounds that make nature worth saving.
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, with males rarely observed interacting with cubs.
When her cub wanders close to a village, a mother tiger must find a way to bring it safely back.
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, but these two mothers appear to be breaking the rules.
Elmo and friends learn how lion prides work on the African savanna.
Elmo and friends discover just how noisy the African savanna can be after dark.
Elmo and friends learn how orphaned baby elephants are cared for at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.