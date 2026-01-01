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In the forests of western Nepal, a team of cinematographers and big cat experts undertake an expedition to follow the lives of two tiger mothers and reveal how these solitary cats are raising cubs on an island full of threats.

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Norma C. Warner and Paul D. Warner, PhD, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Madeline and Stephen Anbinder, Yung and Ming Hsien Wang, Kitty Hawks and Lederman, Sandra Atlas Bass, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by Viewers Like You. Additional funding is provided by Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Sandra Lyu and Rusty Foreaker, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Claire and Meyer W. Frank and Leanne Frank Charitable Foundation, and Elise, Lynette and Richard Jaffe.
Latest Episodes
All
Nature
HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Episode: S45 E4
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Nature
Part Two | Tiger Island
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Episode: S45 E3 | 53:29
Watch 24:49
Nature
The King of the Everglades: Soil Science with Jordon King
How do you study a wetland when it isn't wet? Jordon and Rae enter a very dry Everglades.
Special: 24:49
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Nature
Part One | Tiger Island
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Episode: S45 E2 | 53:29
Nature
Going Wild: Out of the Studio, Into the Wilderness
Get a closer look at the animals, people, stories and sounds that make nature worth saving.
Special:
Watch 54:00
Nature
Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Episode: S45 E1 | 54:00
Watch 34:20
Nature
How Strong Was a T. Rex Bite? | Wild Critters USA
T. rex had a bone-exploding bite and tiny arms! Travel back 66 million years on Wild Critters.
Special: 34:20
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Nature
Significant Otters (Don't U Float Away) | NATURE Music Video
Enjoy a fun and catchy song to celebrate International Sea Otter Week
Special: 3:54
Watch 31:52
Nature
Sea Otters: Superheroes for Kelp Forests | Wild Critters USA
Sea otters aren't just cute, they're guardians of an entire underwater forest.
Special: 31:52
Watch 28:10
Nature
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Special: 28:10
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Preview: S45 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:08
Nature
Rare Footage Reveals What Tigers Do at Night
No one has ever tried to follow tigers at night like this before.
Clip: S45 E3 | 3:08
Watch 2:24
Nature
Clumsy Tiger Cubs Learn to Hunt
These clumsy tiger cubs put their hunting skills to the test, with some surprising results.
Clip: S45 E3 | 2:24
Watch 1:03
Nature
Season Five is Coming
Get a closer look at the animals, people, stories and sounds that make nature worth saving.
Preview: 1:03
Watch 2:32
Nature
We Thought Male Tigers Were Solitary — Until Now
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, with males rarely observed interacting with cubs.
Clip: S45 E3 | 2:32
Watch 3:01
Nature
A Mother Tiger's Desperate Search for Her Cub
When her cub wanders close to a village, a mother tiger must find a way to bring it safely back.
Clip: S45 E2 | 3:01
Watch 2:55
Nature
Tigers Aren't Supposed to Do This
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, but these two mothers appear to be breaking the rules.
Clip: S45 E2 | 2:55
Watch 2:29
Nature
Elmo Learns Who Leads a Lion Pride
Elmo and friends learn how lion prides work on the African savanna.
Clip: S45 E1 | 2:29
Watch 3:20
Nature
The Sounds of the Savanna at Night | Nature's Lullaby
Elmo and friends discover just how noisy the African savanna can be after dark.
Clip: S45 E1 | 3:20
Watch 2:37
Nature
How Baby Elephants Drink, Eat and Cool Off
Elmo and friends learn how orphaned baby elephants are cared for at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.
Clip: S45 E1 | 2:37