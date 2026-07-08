As living costs soar, more retirees head back to work

Extras
July 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
ICE agent kills Mexican immigrant in Houston in latest deadly enforcement encounter
How Trump politicized America's 250th birthday
Summit revealed NATO 'not in a great state,' but it could be worse, says ex-ambassador
Trump says ceasefire is 'over' as U.S. launches more strikes on Iran
News Wrap: Judge orders $5.8M paid to E. Jean Carroll in Trump sex abuse, defamation case
DOJ threatens to arrest state election officials if noncitizens vote
Immigration judge says Trump administration's firings and policies are 'disheartening'
Inside Iran as mourners honor Khamenei while critics remain quiet
How hospitals are using the arts to help patients recover