Summit shows NATO 'not in a great state,' says ex-ambassador

Extras
July 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How Trump politicized America's 250th birthday
As living costs soar, more retirees head back to work
Trump says ceasefire is 'over' as U.S. launches more strikes on Iran
DOJ threatens to arrest state election officials if noncitizens vote
News Wrap: Judge orders $5.8M paid to E. Jean Carroll in Trump sex abuse, defamation case
ICE agent kills Mexican immigrant in Houston in latest deadly enforcement encounter
Immigration judge says Trump administration's firings and policies are 'disheartening'
Inside Iran as mourners honor Khamenei while critics remain quiet
U.S. launches new strikes on Iran after attacks on tankers in Strait of Hormuz